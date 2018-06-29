Partnership benefits young people with free art museum admission

The Phoenix Art Museum will offer free admission July 1-Sept. 30 to children under the age of 18 with the help of a grant from the Steele Foundation.

“The generous gift provides vital funds and resources that enables the museum to remove economic barriers that may prohibit Arizona families from accessing arts and cultural experiences,” museum officials stated in a release.

The program, known as PhxArt Open for Kids, presented by the Steele Foundation, provides free youth admission during normal admission hours, as well as free admission during voluntary-donation times to special-engagement exhibitions, which normally include a $5 ticket charge.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Steele Foundation for its profound generosity. In many ways, this is a gift from the Steele Foundation not just to Phoenix Art Museum, but to the children and teens of our shared community,” Amada Cruz, the Sybil Harrington director and CEO of Phoenix Art Museum, stated in the release.

The Steele Foundation, founded in 1980, is a nonprofit, charitable foundation “dedicated to serving causes that benefit the well-being of Arizona and its diverse residents, with a special focus on children and families,” the release stated.

In the last two years, an average of more than 25,000 children have visited the museum each year, and with an ongoing expansion of school field trip programs, that number is anticipated to exceed more than 35,000 children in the 2018-19 school year, the release stated.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Phoenix Art Museum to ensure that all young people have access to the largest art museum in the Southwest,” says Marianne Cracchiolo Mago, president for the Steele Foundation. “Adding vibrancy to the lives of children through access to the arts is a priority for the Steele Foundation – as it has been for the Phoenix Art Museum. We know that through access to cultural opportunities and the arts we can help foster a sense of community pride, educate and continue to ensure Arizona is a great place to be a kid.”

The Steele Foundation has supported the museum for decades, including the endowment of the Steele Gallery, the museum’s premier exhibition gallery. Most recently, the Steele Foundation provided resources to improve the museum’s website and visitor services center.

For more information about the museum, visit phxart.org.