Paradise Valley vintage car show returns to support veterans

The Town of Paradise Valley will host the 14th Annual Paradise Valley Veterans’ Appreciation Vintage Car Show Saturday, Nov. 10 and the municipality is inviting residents to “take those wonderful collector cars out of their garages and drive them over to Town Hall.”

The objective of the show is for Paradise Valley residents, young and old, to come to Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, meet their neighbors and enjoy these wonderful old vintage automobiles and motorcycles as well as meeting some veterans, according to a press release.

The show runs from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Then the “PV Classic Car Parade and Tour” begins.

The cars exit the Town Hall parking lot on Lincoln Drive heading east to Mockingbird. Then turn right (south) on Mockingbird Drive and continue to McDonald Drive. At McDonald the cars will turn right (west) to 56th Street.

At 56th, the cars will turn right (north) and continue to Lincoln Drive, entering the El Chorro Lodge, 5550 E. Lincoln Drive, for a no-host lunch; all with the help of our police and police volunteers, a release states.

Event organizers request each car entrant donate a minimum $50 to a designated charity. This year, donations of all proceeds and contributions from the show will go to the The Sentinels of Freedom and the Military Assistance Mission; both nonprofits, supporting Arizona military and their families.

Attendance is free to all spectators to view the 150-plus automobiles. All cars are pre-1978, and include cars from the brass era, classics from the pre-war era, vintage European and American sports cars, 50’s chrome beauties, Muscle Cars from the 1960’s, Hot Rods and motorcycles.

The Paradise Valley Police Department will be showing off their electric motorcycle. The cycle is manufactured by Zero and will go from 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds. There will be a police department representative ready to tell residents about this fast and interesting bike.

The town is inviting all residents to attend, even if they don’t have a car to showcase. Residents can also set up a chair along the tour route, which begins at 11:30 a.m., and watch the cars roll past.