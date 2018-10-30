Paradise Valley church celebrates Oktoberfest on Saturday

Ascension Lutheran Church will have its 19th annual Oktoberfest 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3

Food will be served 5:30-7 p.m. at the event, which takes place at 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley.

The fare of German food includes beer brats, sauerkraut, Bavarian potato salad, cole slaw, hot dogs for the kids, apple strudel and German chocolate brownies.

A variety of items and baskets will be part of a silent auction with trips to Maui or Rocky Point among items up for bid.

A Kid’s Zone offers activities such as face painting and an inflatable bouncy castle.

“We are so excited that this annual tradition has been such a favorite for Paradise Valley residents,” Ascension’s Pastor Paul Campbell stated in a release. “It is a wonderful opportunity for us to meet our neighbors and to provide a place they can gather to have fun and meet each other as well.”

A donation of $25 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under includes entry, food and beverages.

For more information, call 480-948-6050, or visit ascensionparadisevalley.org.