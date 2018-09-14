Papago Golf Course to host Girls’ Golf Day to celebrate Phoenix Proclamation

LPGA*USGA Girls Golf of Phoenix will host Girls’ Golf Day at Papago Golf Course, 5595 E. Moreland St., to celebrate the city of Phoenix’s official proclamation of Saturday, Oct. 27 as “Girls’ Golf Day.”

In its fourth year, the day-long activities are open to girls of all abilities ages 3-18. Families and friends also are welcome, according to a press release.

“Girls’ Golf Day is the largest-attended event we host all year,” Cori Matheson, director of LPGA*USGA Girls Golf Phoenix, said in prepared statement.

“We have another great day planned for this year with the tournament, expo, Game Changer session and Girl’s Power Panel. A few of the offerings do require RSVPs and fees, but there also are free opportunities. It’s an easy, fun and inexpensive way to get girls started in a game and an empowering lifestyle they can enjoy all their lives.”

The start time of the tournament is 7:30 a.m. There will be casual competitive tournament for course-ready girls ages 3-18 with 18-, 9-, 6-, 3- and 1-hole divisions. RSVP, $30 Girls Golf of Phoenix membership and entry fee ($10-$30 depending on division) are required.

Visit https://www.girlsgolfofphoenix.org/membership to learn more and/or join.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be a vendor expo featuring local Girls Golf of Phoenix partners. This portion of the day is open to everyone free of charge; family and friends are welcome.

At noon there will be Game Changer, a guided practice session hosted by Ping, The First Tee of Phoenix, Elite Golf Schools, Tina Tombs Golf and Vision54. This is open to girls at all levels of play; RSVP and $5 fee are required.

At 2 p.m., there will be the Girl’s Power Panel featuring special guests from the local Phoenix area women’s golf community and tournament awards ceremony. This is open to everyone free of charge; family and friends are welcome.