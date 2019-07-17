Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix to hold auditions in August

The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix is hosting open auditions in August. (File photo)

The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix—Arizona’s longest-standing, continuously performing choral arts organization—is opening auditions for its 91st season.

Auditions will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Tuesday, Aug 13 at Central United Methodist Church, 1875 N. Central Ave., in Phoenix, according to a press release, adding that prepared music is not required for the audition.

Weekly rehearsals are scheduled from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the same location.

Orpheus’ membership of volunteer singers, ranging from choral enthusiasts to professional musicians, has more than 90 members as the organization seeks to rapidly expand membership, the release said.

This season, Orpheus will have the honor of performing two Legacy Concerts with the Phoenix Children’s Chorus in September, the male group’s popular “Holidays With Orpheus” concerts in December along with “Orpheus Goes Pop and Much More” concert series in the spring.

Orpheus was recently honored to be selected by the Western Conference of the American Choral Directors Association to perform at the biennial meeting in March 2020 in Salt Lake City. Orpheus also performed at the 2016 WCACDA conference in Pasadena, California, noted the release.

The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix made its debut on Christmas morning 1929 on KTAR-AM and has performed for audiences in venues large and small throughout Arizona and beyond with a diverse mix of classical and popular music, the release said.

Throughout its history, the chorus, which has toured worldwide, has been featured in radio and TV broadcasts, and even sung the National Anthem at professional sporting events. The chorus has performed for dignitaries, including John F. Kennedy.

In June, Orpheus concluded its 90th season by touring the east coast, performing in Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Emmitsburg, Maryland with one of the performances held at the Lincoln Memorial, the release said.

The group, according to the release, has excelled under Dr. Brook Carter Larson, who was named 2016 Arizona American Choral Directors Association Choral Director of the Year.

For event and ticket information, call 602-271-9396; or visit: orpheus.org.