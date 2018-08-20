Olney Gallery to host reception for Yanke solo exhibit as part of First Fridays

The Olney Gallery returns to First Fridays with the John David Yanke solo exhibit Portrayal and Metaphor, which hones in on the common ground of symbols using material that is metaphorically loaded: bedsprings.

The gallery will have a reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 at the Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St. The gallery itself will run from Friday, Aug. 31 to Wednesday, Sept. 26 during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Through the use of this material, Mr. Yanke creates a physical metaphor, his work as symbols for words just as words can be symbols for images, according to a press release.

“At best, words can only suggest what we have in our mind as images,” he said in a prepared statement.

“The context in which communication takes place has a part to play in the success of the exchange. My sculptures, placed in a gallery setting and stripped of that which makes them comfortable no longer signify rest. The reconfigured, contorted and painted mattress springs now adopt a role in communication, the visual art figure of speech.”

Mr. Yanke received his BFA in fine art from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and currently teaches art at The Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies.