Olney Gallery to feature multi-medium exhibit of world cultures

Gina Santi’s photo from Nepal. (Submitted photo)

A new gallery featuring three artists in three mediums will grace the Olney Gallery in Phoenix start Aug. 30 and running until Sept. 25.

There will be a First Friday artist reception Friday, Sept. 6 at the Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St.

Deborah Hodder’s The Protector (Submitted photo)

Deborah Hodder, Bob Martin and Gina Santi are the featured artists presenting work in ceramics, painting and photography, all with the unifying subject matter of the faces of the world, according to a press release.

Ms. Hodder, with clay, shows the interdependence of people. Ms. Hodder says the theme of this work is unity.

“Encircled figures interconnect in bonds of solidarity, support, and protectiveness, expressing how the strength created by unity can overcome strife and discord in times of political and economic upheaval,” she said in a prepared statement.

Revolving trays will allow guests to examine all facets of her three-dimensional art. Pops of color appear from individual figures on each turn. The figures encircle each work, revealing the harmonious juxtaposition of interconnected unity and diversity.

Ms. Hodder received her Master’s Degree in Fine Arts at Arizona State University.

Bob Martin’s Young Man Wolf (Submitted photo)

Mr. Martin says an artist has to communicate their own understanding of the world.

“I search to create beauty and honesty in my work,” he said in a prepared statement.

The faces in Mr. Martin’s paintings are surrounded by color looking deeply pensive, a release states.

“Each painting is a surprise, never planned and becomes a story of who they might be,” he said.

Mr. Martin is a native New Yorker, who grew up surrounded by art, jazz, dance and basketball. He says all of these influenced his approach to painting. Mr. Martin studied at the School of Visual Arts and The Art Students League of New York.

Ms. Santi’s, work is a byproduct of her time in the city of Kathmandu, Nepal. She was there teaching a workshop to Nepali women.

“I was lucky to … experience [Nepal] first-hand. The cities are a hotchpotch of temples and stupas crammed with pilgrims from all over the world,” she said in a prepared statement.

The goal of Ms. Santi’s photography is telling a story about people and the magnificence and splendor of their land.

Ms. Santi studied photography at the Universidad Santa María, Caracas and at the Washington, D.C. School of Photography. She earned her M.A. in Cultural Anthropology from Northern Arizona University.