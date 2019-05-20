Olney Gallery presents Translations art by Gori Bautista, Armondo Williams

Art by Armondo Williams (Submitted photo)

Olney Gallery will present Translations by artists, Gori Bautista and Armondo Williams to be showcased May 29 through June 26.

The exhibit will be closed on Memorial Day, according to the release, inviting the public to also attend the First Friday artist reception scheduled 6-9 p.m., June 7 at Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix.

Offering two different translations of the world around them, Messrs. Bautista and Williams are said to both love comic books and started their careers as graffiti artists although they had vast differences in background, according to the release.

Mr. Bautista is taking a new approach in this exhibit aside from his usual focus on details, like the eyes and fur, to his signature motif the gorilla, which is a metaphor for the animalistic nature of humans, the release described.

“I let my free will take over and made something unusual of me. This time, I depicted my ideas to their extremes without attempting to control the destiny of each painting, thus giving ‘Gori’ a new kind of world,” said Mr. Bautista in a prepared statement.

His work has been shown in New York and Arizona, where he was an inaugural recipient of the 2018 Carmody Community Foundation Grant, the release added.

Inspired by his children for this exhibit, Mr. Williams is noted to paint with a loose quality in his line work and color transitions.

After his daughter asked him if they can go to the moon, he started to collect ideas from his children’s creations and drew his translation of their art, making each piece collaboration with his daughters, the release detailed.

He has shown his work at galleries in Arizona and southern California, the release added.

Free parking garage will be available for guests of the exhibit. Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday, the release said.