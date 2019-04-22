Olney Gallery presents ‘Nature’s Universe’ by Stauffer, Martinez

Trinity Light II by Bonny Stauffer will be among featured art at the Nature’s Universe exhibit. (Submitted photos)

From April 26 – May 28, artists Bonny Stauffer and Claudia Martinez explore life in “Nature’s Universe” at Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix.

The First Friday artist reception will be held 6-9 p.m. on May 3, according to a press release on the free exhibit featuring Ms. Stauffer’s art, which appears to be two-dimensional, but at a closer look they are three-dimensional meditative paintings.

She is a working artist in Prescott, whose work consists of large scale paintings, constructed paintings, and digital images based on the “ever-evolving process of life in the universe.”



“My work in recent years reflects a deepening love for the earth–for its energy, matter, and meaning,” said Ms. Stauffer in a prepared statement.



The paintings of Ms. Martinez are detailed and textured, the release described. The Columbia native was fascinated by the way the environment achieves beauty through detail.

“I named my exhibition ‘The Wings of Change,’ it shows the balance between beauty, metamorphosis, and coexistence, coming to life [in my work] as butterflies with wings meticulously colored,” Ms. Martinez said in a prepared statement.

She has shown her work at local galleries, Arizona State University and Maricopa Community Colleges, the release noted.

ASU music students will also perform in the Cathedral and dance students from Arizona School for the Arts will perform in the courtyard for the First Friday event. Free garage parking is available for guests.

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.