Olney Gallery hosting gallery by Hernández, Cárdenas

Work from artists Dora Hernández and Cristina Cárdenas is on display at the Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix.

To honor the gallery, which runs through March 27, there will be an Art Detour Third Friday reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 15 at the Olney Gallery, according to a press release.

Ms. Hernández is an immigrant from Cuba, her immigrant experience permeates her ceramic wall reliefs and sculptures, a release states. Ms. Hernández expresses the push and pull of two different cultures with bird imagery and patterns in the clay.

Ms. Hernández work was published in the book “Cuban Artists Across the Diaspora” by Andrea O’Reilly Herrera.

Her work is also in the permanent collections of the City of Phoenix Sky Harbor program, the City of Glendale and the Museum of Contemporary Art Tucson.

Artwork from Ms. Cárdenas speaks to Mexican immigration and its effects on culture and family, a release states.

Living and working in the border region of Tucson for over two decades, Ms. Cárdenas shares her perspective as a woman artist born “al otro lado” (the other side).

Her work is part of multiple museum collections including The University of Arizona Museum of Art, The UCLA Museum of Art and the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.