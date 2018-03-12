Olney Gallery celebrates 30th anniversary of Art Detour

Through March 28, The Olney Gallery will be celebrate the 30th anniversary of Art Detour with the art of Manny and Janet Burruel, the Husband and Wife Art Team, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt Street in Phoenix.
Third Friday reception will be held 6-9 p.m., March 16, and Art Detour will be 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, with a children’s printmaking activity 11 a.m.–1 p.m.
The Burruels have created a world of plants and trees inhabited by creatures great and small using different approaches to the medium with a similar palette of bright vibrant colors, according to a press release.
“This work reflects the peace I get from looking at trees.” said Mrs. Burruel in a prepared statement.
While her work imitates the “magic of light” coming through a stained-glass window, her husband’s often displays a sense of humor in his work, the release said, adding that it “makes people smile.”
Mr. Burruel studied art at Glendale Community College. His work is included in several book publications and his work has locally been displayed since the late 90s, the release noted. Mrs. Burruel is a local playwright and award-winning writer who’s been professionally showing her visual artwork in galleries around Phoenix for the past last three years.
Free parking garage is available for guests. Contact Olney Gallery Director Manny Burruel at 623-826-9912 for more information or olneygallery@gmail.com