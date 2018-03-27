Olney Gallery art show features Luehrse, Ritter

Artists Sandra Luehrsen and Darlene Ritter explore the cycles of life and a world of shapes through their abstract sculptures and 2D artwork on display March 30 – April 25 at Olney Gallery in Phoenix.
Artwork can be viewed during business hours 9 a.m.-4 p.m., weekdays in the Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix. The First Friday reception will be held 6-9 p.m., on April 6.
Ms. Luehrsen uses clay sculpture and mixed media prints to create her own trees, gardens, and architecture, according to a press release. Books that include her earthenware sculpture are 500 Prints on Clay, and The Ceramic Surface Design Book.
“My art explores the cycles of life here on Earth and life in the hereafter (if there is one). Nature shows us that there must be something bigger than us out there. I find that both humbling and hopeful,” Ms. Luerhrsen said in a prepared statement.
Ms. Ritter’s artwork emphasizes color and movement in a non-objective format. Taking her focus from the basics of design, she uses shapes as her subject matter creating compositions of asymmetrical balance, the release described.
“My goal in creating these paintings is to connect with my inner song and paint without any ‘shoulds’ from the outside world, so that I am the author of my own original stories,” said Ms. Ritter, a juried member of the Arizona Artists Guild, in a prepared statement.