Nirvana food, wine festival returns to Sanctuary resort in April

Numerous dining events and several venues will be a part of the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in April. (Photo/nirvanafoodandwine.com)

Nirvana, five days of food, wine, culinary stars and more, returns for a third year to Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa.

The Nirvana Food and Wine Festival will take place Wednesday-Sunday, April 24-28, featuring chefs Beau MacMillan, Todd English, Matt Carter, Christopher Gross, Robert Irvine, Scott Conant, Jose Garces and others.

A lineup of musical talent includes D. Vincent Williams and the Nashville All-Stars.

(Photo/nirvanafoodandwine.com)

“Events will take place both on and off the resort grounds, making this year’s Nirvana a festival that truly highlights the best of greater Scottsdale,” a release stated.

Two new events join the 2019 program: Wood, Wine & Wagyu and Nirvana’s first-ever late-night event –Nirvana After Party at Fat Ox.

They join crowd favorites Flutes & Coops, Best of the West, Bourbon Street Blues, Rosé Parté, Tequila & Tortillas and the Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Also back are Nirvana’s Master of Taste winemaker dinners, which have grown from two to four this year, due to demand, according to the release.

More details and tickets are available at NirvanaFoodandWine.com.

