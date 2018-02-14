Nirvana food festival returns to Paradise Valley

Once again, Nirvana will transform Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa into culinary heaven with four days of food-related fun whipped up by world-acclaimed chefs, mixologists, and California winemakers.
Held April 19-22, the food event is back for a second year of tastings, themed parties, fine dining and opportunities to get up close and personal with international celebrities from the world of food and wine.
Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort is in Paradise Valley at 5700 E. McDonald Drive.
Among the headliners are Sanctuary’s own Executive Chef Beau MacMillan, who will share the spotlight with star chef/television personalities Todd English, Chuck Hughes, Aarón Sánchez, Stephanie Izard, Scott Conant; master mixologists Jason Asher, Maxton Kennedy, and more, according to a press release.
“Scottsdale is an emerging hotbed for culinary expression, and Sanctuary is the ideal backdrop to bring together the nation’s top talent. We look forward to building on our community’s passion for fine food and drink during this second installment of Nirvana,” Michael Surguine, Sanctuary’s vice president and managing director said in a prepared statement.
Nirvana 2018 will bring back crowd favorites from last year: Birds & Bubbles, Best of the West, the Master of Taste winemaker dinners and a Celebrity Golf Tournament.
Three new events will make their festival debuts: Bourbon Street Blues, Rosé Parté, and Tequila & Tortillas.
Tickets to Nirvana are available at www.NirvanaFoodandWine.com.
The 2018 line-up includes:
- Bourbon Street Blues: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 19, hosted by mixologist Jason Asher; $150 per person.
- Master of Taste Dinner A: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 19, hosted by chefs Matt Carter and Mark Stark; winemakers Rich Aurilia and Dan Kosta; $350 per person; limited availability.
- Birds & Bubbles: 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, hosted by chefs Stephanie Izard and Chuck Hughes, presented by Möet & Chandon and Woodford Reserve. $225 VIP/ $150 GA per person.
- Master of Taste Dinner B: 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 20, hosted by chefs Dustin Valette and Christopher Gross; winemaker Tuck Beckstoffer; $350 per person; limited availability.
- Celebrity Golf Tournament: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 21; $2,000 per foursome
- Rosé Parté: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, hosted by chef Todd English; $135 per person.
- Best of the West: 6:30-7:15 p.m. Saturday, April 21, hosted by chef Scott Conant (Mora Italian) and mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim. $225 VIP/$150 GA per person.
- Tequila & Tortillas: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 22, hosted by chef Aarón Sánchez and mixologist Maxton Kennedy; $135 per person.