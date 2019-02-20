New photography group to display works at Phoenix hotel

The FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, 1100 N. Central Ave., will display fine art photography from members of the Arizona Photography Alliance beginning Friday, March 1.

The AZPA is a new local organization that welcomes fine art photographers, enthusiasts and supporters, and this will be the group’s first exhibit.

It will run through the end of May.

“This is a very important show for us and one of the major benefits we can offer our members who are all entitled to present their work through our group,” stated Fred Ullrich, vice president of the AZPA.

“There will be a mix of very accomplished fine art photographers’ works as well as some entry-level artists that will be exhibiting their art for the very first time — so that makes for a very interesting show.”

The AZPA exhibit is set to showcase some 50 pieces at the hotel.

“We are big supporters of fine art photography and are excited to display the first exhibit of the new AZPA,” stated Michael Oleskow, cultural curator for the FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel.

“We think our local guests and visitors will like what they see.”