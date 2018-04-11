Music, dance celebrate Mexico for An Unforgettable Evening 

More than 65 performers will take the stage 7 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Central High School in Phoenix to showcase the colors and sounds of Mexico.
Fiesta Mexicana Dance Company of Arizona will be joined by traditional folk groups from Guanajuato and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to present An Unforgettable Evening of music and dance at Central High School, 4525 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.
General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12, and tickets are free for ages 2 and under. Tickets at the door will cost $20 per adult.
Advance tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in a variety of ways, according to Diana Camarillo, Fiesta Mexicana’s assistant director. They may be obtained from one of the dancers, in person at the studio at the YWCA on 61st Avenue in Glendale or online at www.eventbrite.com or www.facebook.com/FMDCDEFAP.
Fiesta Mexicana Dance Company is a program operated under the Drug Elimination and Family Awareness Program, a nonprofit founded by Daniel Martinez, who is Fiesta Mexicana’s director and choreographer.
Mr. Martinez stated in a release that he founded the nonprofit when he realized at-risk youth needed alternatives to gangs, drugs and violence, especially during after school hours.
“Our organization is dedicated to providing a safe place for youth to go after school and to providing positive alternatives to unhealthy behaviors. We also strive to promote higher education through the performing arts, and Fiesta Mexicana plays a major role in achieving our goal,” Mr. Martinez stated.
The group does not limit itself to preserving only Mexican culture and traditions, according to the release. Its repertoire has expanded to include dances representative of the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Costa Rica.
Proceeds from An Unforgettable Evening will be used to expand the organization’s International Cultural Exchange Program, which will allow master instructors from other countries to travel to the United States to continue to share their cultural traditions.
In addition to the main event on April 27, there also will be a free presentation for area schools. “We feel the arts should be accessible to all children from different socioeconomic backgrounds and want to continue promoting cultural awareness through the performing arts,” Mr. Martinez stated.
“I hope that by exposing our youth and the rest of our community to other cultures, it will provide an appreciation for the diversity of our country.”
The program is made by possible by support from the YWCA of Glendale, Rawhide and Union Bank.
For more information or to inquire regarding sponsorship opportunities, call 623-937-6623.