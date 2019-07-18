Muse and Market to host dinner series Inhabit

Muse and Market is at 4602 E. Thomas Road in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

Muse and Market will host Inhabit, a pop-up dinner series for those who enjoy modern cuisine and a well-plated dish.

Owner and General Manager Laura Pich will team with Chef Nick Rusticus, former executive chef of Second Story Liquor Bar in Scottsdale, to create a pop-up dinner series at Muse and Market, 4602 E. Thomas Road in Phoenix.

The series will feature a prix fixe modern dining experience, offering a three-course meal with hand-selected ingredients to suit a variety of tastes, according to a press release.

Starting Aug. 2, the series will run every Friday and Saturday until Sept. 28. There will be two seatings each night: 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $45, which don’t include tax, tip or alcohol, and are available at the restaurant’s website.

Muse and Market is a local woman-owned restaurant serving breakfast and lunch six days a week, with summer hours five days a week.

In addition to a daily selection of pastries and locally-roasted coffee, the menu features a selection of dishes with Asian, Latin, French influences to create what Muse and Market calls modern regional comfort food.

The menu has been crafted to include dishes for those looking for vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free options. The contemporary space is situated in the revitalized building it shares with The Marilyn, a new full-service co-working office building in the Arcadia area.

Guests can choose from indoor and outdoor seating for table service, counter service for orders-to-go and online ordering for pick up via Toast app.