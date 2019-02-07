Mummies of the World: The Exhibition opens Feb. 10

Arizona Science Center has officially welcomed the highly anticipated arrival of Mummies of the World: The Exhibition.

Center officials, representatives and supporters were on-hand Jan. 30 to greet and officially receive the collection of 40 real human and animal mummies and 85 rare artifacts from across the globe, making it the largest collection of mummies ever assembled, according to a press release.

This blockbuster exhibition, arriving in Phoenix straight from Budapest, Hungary, provides a window into the lives of ancient people from every region of the world including Europe, South America and Ancient Egypt, offering unprecedented insights into past cultures and civilizations.

To ensure the safe journey of these priceless mummies and artifacts, the nationally recognized traveling exhibition was escorted to Arizona Science Center by City of Phoenix police officers.

Upon arrival, Arizona Science Center received the collection through a ceremonial transfer. A press conference preceded to discuss the impact of Mummies of the World: The Exhibition and the importance of preserving cultures for future generations.

As the mummies are unloaded, curators and exhibition staff will work day and night to complete the installation of the exhibition. Mummies of the World takes visitors on a journey through one of the most interesting and rare mummy collections in existence. Each gallery holds its own unique stories, guiding visitors through a 4,500-year discovery of mummification from across the globe.

“This exhibition lets our guests get up close and personal with real human bodies that have been preserved,” Chevy Humphrey, The Hazel A. Hare President and CEO of Arizona Science Center, said in a prepared statement. “Our guests will be amazed as they learn about the mummies and how science has allowed us to uncover the real stories of these people who lived centuries ago. If there’s an exhibition that will turn our minds onto science, this is it.”

Mummies of the World will be on display at Arizona Science Center, located at 600 E. Washington Street, Phoenix, debuting the evening of Feb. 9, with the Center’s Galaxy Gala, and open to the public Feb. 10 through Sept. 2.

Mummies of the World requires a timed-entry ticket. Advance purchase is highly recommended. Guests can purchase tickets online at azscience.org/mummies.