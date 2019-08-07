Mountain Shadows to offer nighttime picnics for couples

Mountain Shadows Resort will begin offering nighttime picnic options for couples starting in Septemeber. (Submitted photo)

Mountain Shadows Resort is launching Sipnic Under the Stars as a private picnic option for couples this September.

Couples can savor and sip under the Town of Paradise Valley’s night sky, with stars that shine brighter because of the town’s low light pollution, according to a press release.

This nighttime package private picnic out on the greens of The Short Course offers views of Camelback Mountain. Couples can chose from four baskets, grab the goodies including a Tartan Blanket Co. wool blanket from Scotland and head out to hole 2, where a set of string lights awaits for the perfect evening picnic.

The Boozy Basket includes a variety of fixings for DIY gin and tonics, a flatbread from Hearth ’61 and chocolate rum truffles, a release states.

For those hoping not to over-indulge, the Bounty Basket comes with organic vodka, orange and grapefruit juices and a fruit and vegetable platter with dips.

Wine lovers can snag the Vino Basket, which comes with a bottle of wine, flatbread and chocolates. The Pop the Question Basket features a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, a sliced steak filet with cauliflower florets and sauces and dark chocolate rum truffles.

Also included with this basket is a customized map from The Night Sky complete with the couple’s names, the date, location and a map of the stars that evening.

The Boozy, Bounty and Vino Baskets are $125 each and must be reserved 24 hours in advance; the Pop the Question Basket is $300 and must be reserved 10 days in advance.

Sipnic Under the Stars is offered September through November and February through May, sunset to 9 p.m.