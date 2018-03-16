Mother’s Grace to host Mother’s Day Brunch in Paradise Valley

Mother’s Grace, a foundation dedicated to supporting mothers and children that are in the immediacy of life tragedies, is set to host its annual Mother’s Day Brunch on Thursday, May 3 in Paradise Valley.
Mother’s Grace hopes to raise more than $350,000, exceeding their proceeds of $300,000 from the previous year, according to a press release.
Each year, Mother’s Grace hosts a fundraising event to spread awareness of its efforts and seek support for women and children facing devastating life circumstances.
This year’s champagne brunch will be Thursday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at El Chorro, 5550 E. Lincoln Drive, and will feature luxury raffle prizes, a release states.
To date, Mother’s Grace has helped thousands of women and children get back on their feet, established nearly a dozen nonprofits out of tragedy and supported numerous community organizations through grants.
Founded in 2009 by Michelle Moore-Fanger, Mother’s Grace provides financial assistance by way of monthly bills, medications, meals, housekeeping, childcare, transportation and ancillary services.
Furthermore, Mother’s Grace empowers mothers with grants and mentorship who have overcome great hardship to turn their personal tragedies into a positive giveback in their own communities for others inflicted with a similar life crisis.
“I have been involved with Mother’s Grace since its inception, nine years ago and have truly seen this organization change the lives of countless women and children,” Arizona’s First Lady and Mother’s Grace board member Angela Ducey said in a prepared statement.
Additionally, Mother’s Grace wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of its donors, the 100 selfless volunteers and dedicated board members, who mentor mothers, offering support and guidance for starting their own 501(c)(3).