Monsters and Mischief: New art exhibit opens in Phoenix

Artists Kristine Kollasch and Jeremy Yocum present, “Monsters and Mischief” an exhibit of painting, ceramics, and faux taxidermy at Phoenix’s Olney Gallery.

Visitors will enter a magical place where creatures, real and imagined, bring a smile to guests faces, according to a press release.

Ms. Kollasch shows a playful part of her creative being, through paint and ceramics.

“I refuse to play by any rules that limit my style or medium,” Ms. Kollasch said in a prepared statement.

“I want to play with every medium that interests me, explore everything, creating beauty, smiles or sometimes just a mess as I express my inner child or universal soul.”

Ms. Kollasch is the curator of First Studio’s Art Gallery Space and has donated her time and talents for nearly 20 years to work with Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona. She is a two-time Governors Arts’ Awards nominee and recipient of the 2014 Phoenix Mayors Arts Award for her public art.

Mr. Yocum introduces visitors to Yocumonsters,

“[They are] fun, snarky, and occasionally rude,” Mr. Yocum said in a prepared statement. “They are known for their bug eyes, bright colors and silly smirks. Some of them even have some pretty foul mouths, so it is advised that their potential owner chooses wisely.”

Inspired by 1980s cartoons, Pee Wee’s Playhouse, Chuck Jones, and Dr. Seuss, the Yocumonsters grew from plush toys to faux taxidermy mounts and are an inventory of Mr. Yocum’s childhood memories, the press release stated.

He has been an educator for the past 18 years and has taught all ages and many different subjects in the arts. His pieces can be seen around the valley in restaurants and galleries.

The Monsters and Mischief exhibit opens on Jan. 2, with a First Friday reception 6-9 p.m. Jan. 4. The exhibit runs through Jan. 23

Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral is at 100 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix. Hours of operation are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.