monOrchid to host Chester Bennington photograph exhibit

In partnership with True North Studio, monOrchid in Phoenix will welcome a photo exhibit of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington Friday, June 21.

A photograph of Chester Bennington, which photographer Jim Louvau took. (Submitted photo)

The exhibit is titled “Celebrating the Life of Chester Bennington” and is by local photographer/musician Jim Louvau, according to a press release. This is the first time this exhibit will be displayed in Phoenix and only the second place the entire collection has been shown.

Mr. Louvau had a sold-out show in California, where Mr. Bennington lived. Mr. Louvau was a friend of Mr. Bennington, a Phoenix native, before the singer committed suicide on July 20, 2017. The exhibit will honor the late Linkin Park singer through a series of photographs they created together over the years.

Mr. Louvau captured the rock n’ roll singer on and off the stage, and for the first time fans can experience these iconic images in Mr. Bennington’s hometown of Phoenix.

A portion of the proceeds of the exhibit will benefit 320 Change Direction, a charity which Mr. Bennington’s wife co-founded that brings awareness to mental health. Tickets to the event are $35.

The event will run from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at monOrchid at 214 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix.