monOrchid and ASU launch lunar exhibit: ‘Barnstorming the Moon

Arizona State University displays lunar discoveries through exhibit at monOrchid as School of Earth and Space Exploration brings the Moon to the Roosevelt Row Arts District. Submitted photos

The monOrchid and ASU, with True North Studio, will launch a lunar exhibit entitled, “Barnstorming the Moon” from Friday, July 19, to Friday, Aug. 16 at the monOrchid, 214 E. Roosevelt St.

The event is free to the public along with a special panel discussion at 6 p.m. on July 20 as experts discuss details about space exploration in time to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Space Mission, according to a press release.

The exhibit, “Barnstorming the Moon,” is presented by The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera and Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration in partnership with True North Studio and monOrchid, the release said.

The LROC is a system of three cameras mounted on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, a NASA spacecraft that launched in June 2009. The exhibit will display images captured by the cameras of the surface of the Moon.

Every Friday, between July 19 and Aug. 16, Dr. Mark Robinson will lead a walking tour of the exhibit from 7 to 8 p.m. at monOrchid. He is a faculty member at SESE and is the principal investigator of the LROC.

“What started as an experiment, nearly 10 years ago, has turned into an incredible success story of space discovery that we are excited to bring to the monOrchid,” says Dr. Robinson in a prepared statement.

“The cameras have allowed us to create the first detailed ultraviolet maps of the Moon and we’ve gained new insights into the physics of impact crater formation, the discovery of very young volcanic features and even confirmation that the moon is shrinking.”

Opening night is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19. Once the exhibit opens, the public can tour the gallery from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 16.

The exhibit also coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 space mission on July 20. A special panel discussion with experts about space exploration will recognize that day at 6 p.m. at monOrchid.

“To me, the Moon is an alluring destination, somewhere I want to go and explore,” says Dr. Robinson.

“It is my hope that the LROC images will reveal a Moon that you never knew existed, a place that you too might like to visit. There is no doubt in my mind that humans will someday return to the Moon, and then move outward to Mars and beyond. The big questions are — when and by whom?”

Opening night tickets for July 19 are free and available at the monorchid.com or lroc.sese.asu.edu.

Free tickets for the panel discussion on July 20 are also available on the LROC and monOrchid websites.