March art show announced at Olney Gallery

Husband and wife art team, Manny and Janet Burruels has created a world of plants and trees inhabited by creatures large and small, to be on display at a Phoenix art gallery.
The husband and wife art team’s First Friday reception will be 6-9 p.m. on March 2 at Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix.
The exhibit will be on display Feb. 23 through March 28.
The Burruels take workshops together at the Mesa Art Center and consider this printmaking time as quality time together, according to a press release. They have different approaches to the medium with a similar palette of bright vibrant colors.
“This work reflects the peace I get from looking at trees,” Ms. Burruels said in a prepared statement.
Her work imitates the magic of light coming through a stained-glass window. Mr. Burruels often displays a sense of humor in his work, the press release stated.
“I like when my work makes people smile,” he said in a prepared statement.
Mr. Burruels studied art at Glendale Community College. His work has been included in several book publications and has locally displayed his work since the last 90s.
Ms. Burruels is a local playwright and award-winning writer, and in the last three years has been professionally showing her visual artwork in galleries around Phoenix.