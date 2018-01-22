Lineup of art classes announced at Hermosa Inn

In keeping with its long-standing commitment to offer unique artistic experiences to its gusts and the community, The Hermosa Inn has announced a new partnership with the Scottsdale Artists’ School.
Led by distinguished artists, three workshops have been created to capitalize on Hermosa’s idyllic setting, according to a press release.
Each class size is limited to 20 participants. Advanced registration is required and can be made by calling 602-955-8614. A fee of $75 includes supplies, a mimosa and pastries.
The Hermosa Inn is in Paradise Valley at 5532 N. Palo Cristi Road.
Nature Journaling–Art and Observation: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27
Artist Devon Meyer will guide participants to reconnect with nature as they capture the many distinctive forms of cactus and flowers found in the desert southwest. With a unique combination of nature journaling instructions and reflections, they will learn to draw what they observe, while gaining an appreciation for the desert’s beauty.
Mr. Meyer will offer a variety of ideas and provide personalized instruction throughout the workshop to include sketching and drawing techniques, watercolor skills, and how to use the light and hues of the day.
Everyone will take home their own sketchbook journal after a morning that artists of every level will enjoy.
3D Chalk Art Painting: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17
Participants will transform Lon’s Hideaway Patio into a colorful trompe-l’oeil panorama, using pastels on pavement while creating their own one-of-a-kind paintings as they are introduced to the magic of the long-time art form that originated in 16th century Italy.
Darlene Curtis will demonstrate how Renaissance art is brought to life, ranging from recreating tightly-rendered realistic photos, to very loose impressionistic works, incorporating professional techniques for masking, stenciling, shading, and enlarging a picture.
Every artist will also complete their own 2’ X 2’ masterpiece on wood as a keepsake.
Icons of the Southwest Linocut: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 21
Join contemporary southwest artist Joseph Wolves Kill in this printmaking workshop: Linocut Landscape. Linocut is a diverse and flexible medium that can range from graphic, single-color designs to subtle and complex interpretations. Using the tools and techniques of this traditional printmaking method, the instructor will guide participants through the creative and design process, carving away the areas of linoleum that are not to be printed, and detailing the areas that will be printed.
Guests will then learn how to ink the lino plate, prepare the paper, and transfer the inked image to the paper, creating a dramatic picture that can be reproduced repeatedly. This workshop welcomes all ranges of talents, from novices to amateur printmakers, and everyone will take home multiple prints.