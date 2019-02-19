Kilgore, Magee to close out Sanctuary Resort artist in residency program

Sanctuary Resort on Camelback, 5700 E. McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley, will wrap up its artist in residency program for this season with a month-long (small works) exhibition opening Tuesday, March 6.

Arizona-based artists Linda Margaret Kilgore and Matt Magee will be featured in a sunset reception and art exhibition 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the Paradise Views Patio overlooking Paradise Valley, according to a press release.

There will also be an after party for both artists at the studio of Linda Margaret Kilgore, Studio AFUERA on Cattle Track Road. The public is invited to both events.

Mr. Magee and Ms. Kilgore discovered many commonalities and mutual interests three years ago on a Phoenix Art Museum trip to Los Angeles visiting museums and private collections.

They discovered strong mutual interests in the use of unexpected materials, in formalism, in certain specific artists, and in modes of presentation in each of their artistic practices.

Their studios are near each other. They are excited to exhibit their work jointly in the serene and beautiful environs of Sanctuary.

An Arizona native, contemporary artist and the curator for Sanctuary’s artist in residence program, Ms. Kilgore is primarily known for her steel sculpture and installations, a release states.

While continuing to work in sculpture, in returning to the desert she has returned in the last several years to “emotionally charged mediums” she used previously, involving combinations of organic materials, charcoal from the forest fires, natural pigments and earth (from Sedona and France).

She also uses found metals and non-art materials, often with more traditional art materials. These combinations become intensely personal, a release states.

Ms. Kilgore is from Sedona and the Navajo/Hopi country in northern Arizona, where her art collector and gallerist mother sold kachinas and Native American art to Max Ernst and Dorothea Tanning, and other artists and collectors who lived in Sedona.

She later spent a number of years living and working in Europe, studying sculpture in England, Italy, France and Spain. During that period, she worked closely with several European artists and workshops to show her work.

She is fluent in four languages, and the poetry and form of language is influential in her practice.

After spending many years of his career in New York, Mr. Magee moved to Arizona several years ago. He has experimented widely with abstract and conceptual art practices, according to a release.

Working variously in painting, drawing, sculpture and assemblage, Mr. Magee’s art not only responds to earlier abstractionists but also references contemporary scientific, ecological and technological advancements.

Furthermore, he is attuned to language and has dedicated entire works to a single phrase or word in an exploration of meaning through a symbolic almost hieroglyphic visual format.

Mr. Magee’s multi-disciplinary approach constitute a melding of high formalism and social responsibility, a release claims.

Born in Paris, he received his Bachelor of Arts at Trinity University in San Antonio and MFA at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. He was the recipient of many awards and prestigious internships, including an internship at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection in Venice, Italy.

His work has been exhibited widely in the U.S. and internationally.