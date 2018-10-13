Kilgore curator of artist in residence program at Sanctuary on Camelback Resort

Linda Margaret Kilgore has been selected as the curator of the artist in residence program this season at the Sanctuary on Camelback Resort, 5700 E. McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley.

A well-known sculptor and painter, Ms. Kilgore has exhibited her work both nationally and internationally, is the recipient of numerous arts awards including a Rockefeller Grant, and her work has been featured in numerous publications both online and in print, according to a release.

Her educational background includes formal studies of psychology and philosophy, as well as several years of independent art studies abroad in Italy, France, England and Mexico. In addition to being a working artist, she brings several years of gallery and museum experience to the residency program, according to the release.

“We are excited and looking forward to the upcoming season this year, where we will have an interesting mix of wonderful, well-known and emerging Arizona-based artists along with work in a variety of mediums and with different approaches to their work,” Ms. Kilgore said in the release.

“We have a great season coming up—Sanctuary’s beauty and elegance provide a wonderful setting for showing art,” she said.

The new 2018-19 season will showcase Arizona-based artists, kicking off in November and concluding with its final residency in March.

Each residency is one-month duration, which includes an evening opening reception of “sunset cocktails“ for each artist during his or her residency where guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist with light fare and wine. They are hosted on a Thursday night at the beginning of each month and are free to the public, according to the release.

Each artist will be present and discuss his or her work. Each artist will host two workshops during his or her month-long residency, to be held on Saturday mornings at the Sanctuary on Camelback Resort, according to the release.

For information about the artist in residence program, visit sanctuaryoncamelback.com/dining/special-events/artist-in-residence or email Ms. Kilgore at info@lindamargaretkilgore.com.