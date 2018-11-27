Junior League of Phoenix to host Holly Trolley even in PV

The Junior League of Phoenix Foundation is hosting its Holly Trolley event from 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 at 8915 N. Invergordon Road in the Town of Paradise Valley.

The event will kick-off with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while attendees can learn about the JLPF funded programs that help develop women leaders and benefit children in the Phoenix community, a press release states.

Then, attendees can board a double decker trolley, drink hot cocoa and view a festive lights tour around Paradise Valley.

Tickets for the Holly Trolley cocktail party are $45. Tickets for guests who want to experience the cocktail party and see holiday lights are $60, according to a release.

The Junior League of Phoenix Foundation fosters and sustains the mission and community impact of the Junior League of Phoenix through stewardship of financial resources.

The Junior League of Phoenix is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.