Jewish Family and Children’s Service to host Janina Phinao

Janina Phinao (Submitted photo)

Jewish Family and Children’s Service will host its monthly Memory Café from 10-11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6,at Beth El Congregation, 1118 W. Glendale Ave. in Phoenix.



June’s special guest artist is Janina Phinao, who will help everyone create unique centerpieces for their own, according to a press release.



Ms. Phinao is the Activity Coordinator at Belmont Village in Scottsdale. She works directly with the residents helping to keep their lives filled with a wide variety of meaningful creative opportunities.



“I love getting to know people and making sure they have a fun, purposeful life style,” she said in a prepared statement.



JFCS will provide all the necessary materials to create a centerpiece specifically for the summer. Participants can bring elements such as artificial flowers or personal items to incorporate as well.



The café is a meeting place for those with changes in their thinking or memory, mild cognitive impairment or dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease or a related disorder, along with their care partners.



It is a place to socialize, relax, meet others and have fun through an arts activity, a release states. Coffee and snacks will be provided. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required.



Additional funding for the Memory Café comes from the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Phoenix and the Arizona Commission on the Arts, with Beth El Congregation donating space.



Jewish Family and Children’s Service is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization dedicated to strengthening the community through quality behavioral health social services and primary medical care to children, families and adults. JFCS has served the greater Phoenix community for over 80 years.