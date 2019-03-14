Jazz musicians to play at Ascension Lutheran Church

Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley, will present a Jazz Concert featuring Bob Ravenscroft and Dwight Kilian at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22.

There will be a wine and cheese reception before the concert at 6 p.m.. The event is free of charge and open to the public, Those interestedc can bring a guest and enjoy an evening of jazz from these musicians, according to a press release.

“We are so fortunate to have the architectural and acoustical space that provides such a wonderful environment for this type of experience,” Reverend Paul Campbell, pastor of Ascension Lutheran Church, said in a prepared statement.

“It is exciting to have the partnership of these fine artists who share their talents in providing this artistic and contemplative worship encounter.”

