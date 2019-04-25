Illusionist Ivan Amodei brings his national tour to Phoenix

“Secrets and Illusions,” will be shown Thursday, May 2 at The Herberger Theatre in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

Master Illusionist Ivan Amodei is on a national tour with his new stage show, “Secrets and Illusions,” playing Thursday, May 2 at The Herberger Theatre in Phoenix.



The winner of Penn & Teller Fool Us uncovers life’s greatest mysteries inside the “priceless works of art,” one illusion at a time, according to a press release.



Set on the dark and deserted streets of Paris, audiences will enter the legendary Louvre Museum, where an enchanting musical muse will escort attendees through galleries, the release described. People will face their greatest fears during the two-hour show.



The show displays the illusionist’s signature style of thought-provoking vignettes, audience participation, and storytelling while witnessing someone track down love in the most unexpected place, and another discover how the “Laws of attraction” helps them find their purpose in life, the release detailed.



Paired with his approach to illusion, the show will inspire, encourage and motivate viewers to discover their purpose and destiny, according to the release.