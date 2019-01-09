‘Hostage’ opens Jan. 18 at Herberger Theater Center

iTheatre Collaborative, resident company on the Kax Stage at the Herberger Theater Center, will open “Hostage” by Michelle Kholos Brooks on Jan. 18 directed by Christopher Haines.

It is based on the true events of 1979 when students in Tehran took over the American Embassy and held 52 Americans hostage for 444 days, according to a release.

“The mother of the youngest hostage, a 19 year-old Marine, flew to Tehran in the hope of being allowed to see her son,” according to the release.

“The play imagines what happened when mother and son were reunited and the consequences the mother faced when she returned home and was suddenly suspect in her own country. Never doubt the ferocity of a mother’s love,” it states.

“Hostage” features the following cast:

Marlene Galan Woods as Barbara Timm.

Jacob Nichols as Kevin Hermening (Barbara’s oldest son and hostage).

Glenn Parker as Kenny Timm (Barbara’s husband).

Walt Pedano as Richard Hermening (Barbara’s ex-husband and father of Kevin).

Elizabeth Broeder as Tehran Mary (Spokesperson for the students that overtook the embassy).

Xavier Morris as Ebrahim (student and hostage taker).

Performances are 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 18-Feb. 2, on the Kax Stage at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe.

General admission is $25 for Fridays and Saturdays or $20 for Sundays.

Tickets for seniors of age 65 and older are $10, with students/military costing $12.

All Thursday performances are $10.

Call the Herberger Box Office at 602 252-8497 or visit itheatreaz.org for tickets.