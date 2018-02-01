Hoop dancers converge in Phoenix in search of world champion title

On Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 11, the Heard Museum will host the 28th Annual World Championship Hoop Dance Competition in partnership with the Consulate General of Canada.
Men and women from across the U.S. and Canada will perform in the renowned competition for cash prizes and the title of World Champion Hoop Dancer. The Heard Museum is at 2301 N. Central Ave.
Each contestant will represent unique aspects of their heritage by uniting dancing strength, creativity and intricate footwork, according to a press release. The event kicks off with a spectacular grand procession of competitors representing over 20 nations from the U.S. and Canada.
Dances are judged on their precision, timing/rhythm, showmanship, creativity and speed, the press release stated.
Individual routines use as few as four, and as many as 50 hoops, which are manipulated to create a variety of designs including animals, insects and globes.
Through a partnership with the Consulate General of Canada, the event will feature daily musical performances by Six Nations of the Grand River artist DJ Shub. Mr. Shub, formerly of the music group A Tribe Called Red, is an award-winning record artist and DJ.
His performances will take place during the lunch breaks on Saturday and Sunday.
Prices vary for admission, but fees include day-of museum admission. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and folding chairs for this outdoor event.
The event begins at 9 a.m. both days. Visit http://heard.org/event/hoop/ for more information.