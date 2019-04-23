High schools’ theatre program, drama club to present: Anon(ymous)

The North Valley Arts Academy Theatre program and Shadow Mountain High School Drama Club present their spring production, Anon(ymous) April 25-27 at Shadow Mountain High School’s Performing Art Center, 2902 E. Shea Boulevard, Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

The North Valley Arts Academy Theatre program and Shadow Mountain High School Drama Club present their spring production, Anon(ymous).

Anon(ymous), by Naomi Iizuka’s contemporary adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey, retells the classic story through the eyes of a young refugee separated from family and in a strange place far from home, according to a press release.

Anon goes on a quest for belonging, encountering a variety of people ranging from kind to cruel while navigating through a chaotic, ever-changing landscape, searching for something or someone to call home, the release said, adding that the character is guided by a goddess and the memory of a mother’s warm embrace and wise voice.

The play, produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc., is 7 p.m., April 25-27 at Shadow Mountain High School’s Performing Art Center, 2902 E Shea Boulevard, Phoenix. Tickets are $5 for students, and $10 for adults.

Players will be accepting donations for the International Rescue Committee Phoenix to support the work they do helping refugees settle in their new homes in Phoenix, the release added.

Donations of 32-ounces or less of unscented/mildly scented laundry detergent, spray cleaner, and diapers sizes 4-6 are accepted at the theatre’s lobby.

Go to: nvaadrama.com for information on the NVAA theatre program.

To make a monetary donation, donate time, or other ways to help visit: rescue.org/how-to-help.