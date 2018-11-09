Hermosa Inn partners with Scottsdale Artists’ School for 2018-19 art series

The Hermosa Inn is partnering with Scottsdale Artists’ School for a second year to create a unique and interactive event series, Journaling: Art and Observation, held at the Paradise Valley the hotel.

From first-timers to experienced artists, local artist and illustrator Devon Meyer will unlock participants’ creativity and hone their observations skills as she introduces them to the elaborate patterns and colors seen in plants, birds and flowers.

The Hermosa Inn is at 5532 N. Palo Cristi Road in Paradise Valley.

Ms. Meyer will provide personalized step-by-step instruction throughout the workshop to include sketching and drawing techniques, watercolor skills, and tips on how to use the vivid light and hues of the day, according to a press release.

The $85 fee includes instruction, all supplies, including a journal sketchbook, a mimosa and pastries for morning classes, and wine and appetizers for afternoon classes.

Journaling: Art and Observation schedule includes:

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 — Holiday Season: Capture the essence of the holidays while sketching the beautiful gardens and festive decorations at this special time of year.

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, 2010 — Sonoran Desert Plants: From exotic to fanciful, explore the uniqueness of the southwestern landscape, while focusing on agave, mesquite, saguaros, prickly pear and more.

1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 — Feathered Friends: Capture posture, proportion, angles, traits and color while sketching and painting birds of the southwest.

9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 — Nature Journaling: Become a more attentive naturalist while deepening your appreciation of flora and fauna with techniques that will help you better illustrate the world around you.

1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 — Flowers in the Field: Discover the joy and beauty as the cactus blooms explodes into color this spring.

To register or for more information call 602-955-8614; or register online at HermosaInn.com/event-registration.