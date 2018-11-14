Herberger Theater opens new exhibit with free Dec. 7 reception

The Herberger Theater Center invites the public to the free opening reception for Fantasy for a Noble Universe, a guest curator exhibit of two- and three-dimensional art featuring nationally recognized artist, Jill Friedberg.

The opening reception is on First Friday, Dec. 7, 5:30-7 p.m., where patrons can meet the artist, enjoy music and a no-host bar in Bob’s Spot Lounge.

The Herberger Theater Center is at 222 E. Monroe in downtown Phoenix.

In Ms. Friedberg’s mixed media series, Fantasy for a Noble Universe, she integrates more than 30 layers of her photographic images with acrylic paint and re-purposed materials to express her love and concern for an unsettled world… “a world in which human diversity and endangered nature struggle to symbiotically enhance the enrichment of our existence.”

Ms. Friedberg’s work was recently selected for the 2018 Arizona Biennial at the Tucson Museum of Art and accepted into The Archives of American Art of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.

The artwork is on display and available for purchase through Jan. 1, according to a press release.

A portion of each sale benefits the HTC’s Youth Outreach Programs. Sponsored by Billie Jo and Judd Herberger, the Herberger Theater Gallery is a self-funded exhibition program that promotes contemporary art by Arizona artists.

Gallery hours are weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during performances and by appointment.

Park for $6 at the Arizona Center (Fillmore/Fifth Street) weekdays, after 5 p.m. Purchase validation at the Herberger Theater Box Office before the reception.

Go to HerbergerTheater.org/art-gallery for more information.