Heard Museum Guild to host Indian Fair, Market in early March

Heard Museum Guild is set to welcome more than 600 Native artists chosen through a juried selection process and over 10,000 guests for the 60th Annual Indian Fair and Market.
The fair is a gathering place for art lovers and the community to celebrate and learn about Native arts and cultures. The fair and market will be at the Heard Museum, 2301 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 3 and from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 4.
Museum members get early admission at 8:30 a.m. March 3.
The artists, both emerging and critically-acclaimed, represent over 100 American Indian and Alaska Native Tribes and Canadian First Nations, according to a press release.
They will show and sell pieces including baskets, beadwork, quillwork, jewelry, lapidary, paintings, drawings, photography, graphics, personal attire, pottery, pueblo carvings, sculpture, weaving and textiles as well as other artistic media.
“Since 1959, this family-friendly event has provided opportunities for American Indian artists to showcase their work to visitors who come from all over the country,” fair chair Shelley Mowry said in a prepared statement.
“It is a unique chance for guests to buy one-of-a-kind art pieces, meet the artists, and support American Indian art and artists. Artists keep 100% of the proceeds from their sales.”
Festivities begin each morning with an opening ceremony that includes the Presentation of Colors by First Nations Warrior Society Color Guard, which Michael Smith (Diné) will lead, the Native American Flag Song performed by Thunder Springs Drum Group (Hopi/Pima) and a blessing by the 71st Naabeehó Bich’eekį’ (Miss Navajo) Crystal Littleben.
There will be a plethora of live performances inlcuding the Cha’Bii’Tu Apache Crown Dance Group; Native flutist and world-champion hoop dancer, Tony Duncan (Apache/Arikara and Hidatsa); and dancer Kenneth Shirley (Diné), among many others.
The Fair will end Sunday afternoon with a closing ceremony on the grassy amphitheater.
There will be crafts and storytelling with Violet Duncan featuring Kehewin Native Dance Theatre. Ms. Duncan is a children’s book author, illustrator and former Miss Indian World who combines traditional dance styles and storytelling.
The all-day event offers food options from a hamburger, hot dog, wrap or salad prepared with Southwest flair at the food pavilion to fry bread, kettle corn or gelato at the food booths. Diners may also enjoy a special menu at the Heard’s Courtyard Café or grab ‘n go items at the Coffee Cantina.
The Heard Museum Guild also will host the annual Best of Show reception Friday, March 2, to announce prizes totaling $60,000 and honor winning artists in the juried art competition.
The evening includes a fashion show featuring fair artists, including Loren Aragon, Phoenix Fashion Week’s 2018 Designer of the Year, Nanibaa Beck, Maya Stewart, Summer Peters and many more. Guests will enjoy small plates, dessert and beverages in the historic Heard Museum’s courtyard.