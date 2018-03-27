Happily Ever After League presents 10th Annual Fairytale Tea

Happily Ever After League’s 10th Annual Fairytale Tea will be held 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 8 at The Camby, 2401 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix.
Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for guests to begin enjoying what’s described as a “whimsical day” with friends while raising money to help mothers diagnosed with cancer, according to a press release. People are invited to experience the worthwhile event’s fairytale theme.
The benefit will sustain HEAL’s mission of supporting mothers dealing with cancer through monetary grants to offset many expenses that are associated with cancer recovery, the release said. HEAL provides 80 one-time grants per year and 1,500 services annually through its HEALing House programs and outreach.
The nonprofit organization supporting mothers diagnosed with cancer was founded in 2004 by Lauren Daniels, a mother and cancer survivor.
For more information, call 480-275-0613 or email fairytaletea@happilyeverafterleague.org.
To register go to happilyeverafterleague.org and click on the tab for Fairytale Tea.