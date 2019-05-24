Guacamole Open golf event slated for September

Michael Hernandez, an affiliate agent with the Biltmore-Paradise Valley office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, announced the Hispanic Association of Real Estate Professionals will host the 27th Annual Guacamole Open golf event Friday, Sept. 13.

The event will be at the Papago Golf Course, 5595 E Karsten Way in Phoenix. The event will support the work of Downtown Urban Community Kids (DUCK), an after-school program for inner-city kids in Phoenix, and American Legion Post 1 AZ, an organization for U.S. military veterans.

“The Guacamole Open golf event is one of the most entertaining events that HAREP hosts,” Mr. Hernandez, chair of the tournament, said in a prepared statement.

“In addition to being fun, proceeds will help DUCK and American Legion Post 1 AZ, which are two great organizations. Last year we were able to donate $2,500 to DUCK, and hope we are able to raise more for both organizations with your support.”

The event will have a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. with an awards presentation and lunch following.

HAREP began in 1993 by Hispanic leaders committed to increasing the rate of Hispanic homeownership. HAREP empowers advisors in the community by providing educational tools, volunteer opportunities, networking forums, legislative and regulatory support.