Grand ArtHause to host new exhibit from Angel Cabrales

Grand ArtHaus in Phoenix has announced the solo exhibition of Angel Cabrales It Came From Beyond the Border 2: Cowboys and Aliens with Nicole Royse of Royse Contemporary guest curating.
The exhibit will run from Friday, Jan. 5 to Saturday, Jan. 20 at the Grand ArtHaus, 1501 Grand Ave., according to a press release.
This exhibition features an installation showcasing sculpture and mixed media work that explores the dehumanization of people and the sanitized, palatable aspects of culture, according to a release.
This work is a commentary on “the unfound fears playing a part in our current political climate through a satirical installation in a B-movie, Mexpliotation, Tequila Sci Fi format,” Mr. Cabrales said in a prepared statement.
The artist has created a world and visual narrative of the colonized planet, Atzlan, and the plight of its native life, the PanDulciens, a release states.
“The Planet Atzlan has been seized and colonized, its people have been subjugated, their culture usurped and sanitized, the unwilling forced out, but La Mother ship has appeared and the PanDulciens have arrived,” Mr. Cabrales said in a prepared statement.
His artwork blends social and political concerns of today while beginning an important dialogue with the viewers by utilizing industrial design and commercialism that approaches tough topics through a satirical lens, according to Ms. Royse.
Mr. Cabrales is a multi-media sculptor who is creating dynamic sculptures, interactive installations and digital imagery.
He received his Bachelors of Fine Arts in Sculpture from Arizona State University and his Masters of Fine Arts in Sculpture from the University of North Texas.
He is now a Visiting Assistant Professor in Sculpture at the University of Texas at El Paso, as well as a mentor in The Low Residency Masters of Fine Arts Program for the School of Art Institute of Chicago.
He has exhibited his artwork extensively in Texas and Arizona, in both solo and group exhibitions at renowned institutions and galleries including most recently at the Metropolitan Arts Centre, Texas Biennial, Galeria 409, the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, The Latino Cultural Center of Dallas, Brownsville Fine Arts Museum, El Paso Museum of Art and AMBOS Project (a intervention collaboration).
Royse Contemporary in Scottsdale and Ro2 Gallery in Dallas also represent Mr. Cabrales’ work.
His work has been featured in numerous print and online publications including ArtNet, Fusion Magazine, Texas Architect, Huffington Post, the El Paso Times and The Scottsdale Independent, among others.
The opening reception will be from 6-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 coinciding with the monthly downtown Phoenix First Friday event. There will also be a chance to meet the artist.
The Closing reception will be Friday, Jan. 19 from 6-10 p.m. For more information about Grand ArtHaus please visit them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/grandarthaus/ or more about artist Angel Cabrales please visit http://angelcabrales.com.