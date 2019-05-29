‘Get The Led Out’ stops at Phoenix theater

Tickets for “Get The Led Out” go on sale June 3. (Submitted photo)

Tickets are going on sale June 3 for a Led Zeppelin tribute concert by Philadelphia-based band, “Get The Led Out.”

The concert will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get The Led Out have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage, according to a press release.

The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musician’s intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed.

Dubbed by the media as “The American Led Zeppelin,” Get The Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years, the press release stated.

They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. GTLO also include a special “acoustic set” with Zep favorites such as “Tangerine” and the “Battle of Evermore” being performed in its original instrumentation with guest singer Diana DeSantis joining the band.

“Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” lead vocalist Paul Sinclair said in a prepared statement. “I believe 100 years from now they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Reserved seat tickets ($35, $45 & $55) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd Street, in Phoenix, or online atcelebritytheatre.com.

All ages welcome.