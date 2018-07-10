Get ready to Bar Brawl at the Sanctuary resort

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is gearing up for its fourth annual Bar Brawl at jade bar.

Regional mixologists will compete in a series of cocktail showdowns, vying for champion bragging rights every Sunday at 8 p.m., July 15-Aug. 26. The Sanctuary is at 5700 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley.

Resort guests and locals are invited to cheer on the competitors while enjoying music by DJ Hybrid Thirty3 and a menu of Bar Brawl Bites and specialty cocktails at happy hour prices, according to a release. Sanctuary’s executive chef Beau MacMillan and lead mixologist Eddie Aces will emcee the events. Admission is free.

The number of competitors this year has doubled from eight to 16, and the judging panel will include celebrity hosts from the resort’s 2018 Lunch and Learn program, including TV personality Carl Ruiz; chef James Porter of Prescott, Arizona’s Terra Farm + Manor; barman Tony Abou-Ganim; and Chicago restauranteur Danny Grant.

The Bar Brawl schedule and featured competitors are:

July 15 – Piroose Amini, Bitter and Twisted Cocktail Parlour; Alli Greenhalgh, Second Story Liquor Bar; Matt Allen, Westin Kierland; Conner Barrett, House Brasserie.

July 22 – Fernando Bambaren, Virtu; Bobby Kramer, Brickyard; Lyndsi Hastings-Mundy, Undertow; Travis Garcia, Mountain Shadows.

July 29 – Justin Arellano, The Camby; Christian Beck, Buck and Rider;

Ashley Cibor, The Ostrich; Kayla Szeliga, Blue Hound.

Aug. 5 – Dustin Bolin, Truck Shop; Iesha Fairington, Chelsea’s Kitchen; Sam Olguin, Counter Intuitive; Greg Neises, Hotel Valley Ho.

Aug. 12 – Semi-finals.

Aug. 19 – Semi-finals.

Aug. 26 – Championship.