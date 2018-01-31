Fun Friday Food Truck Night returns Feb. 9

Ascension Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley will be presenting a Fun Friday Food Truck night under the stars 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 in the church memorial garden.
Guests are invited to bring their own beverages or purchase drinks from local food trucks on-site. The event will also feature music and a playground for children.
This Fun Friday Food Truck Night will feature “Bistro on Wheels” and “United Lunchadores” for dining, according to a press release.
Bistro on Wheels brings unique and refined style to the streets and private sector. Patrons will find cuisine available such as Truffle and Mushroom Mac ’n’ Cheese, Duck Confit Sliders with Red Cabbage Apple Slaw and Vegan safe dishes such as Roasted Broccoli Po Boy with Garlic Hummus in Ciabatta.
United Lunchadores is a gourmet food truck that specializes in Arizona inspired food using local products. They serve up quesadillas, tortas and salads, made to order and paired with freshly made salsas and guacamole.On the United Lunchadores Street Gourmet truck the food is always changing; you can find anything from authentic Mexican food or a fusion of Asia meets Arizona, the press release stated.
Ascension Lutheran Church is at 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley.
For more information call 480-948-6050 or visit ascensionparadisevalley.org.