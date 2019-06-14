Freaky Friday, The Musical runs June 14-30 at Herberger Theater Center

Valley Youth Theatre’s opening of its final production in the theatre company’s 30th season, Disney’s Freaky Friday, The Musical runs June 14-June 30 at The Herberger Theater Center. (Submitted photo)

More than 50 Valley teens will participate in Valley Youth Theatre’s opening of its final production in the theatre company’s 30th season, Disney’s Freaky Friday, The Musical.

Premiering on Friday, June 14 at The Herberger Theater Center, the show will run through June 30, according to a press release about the cast and crew including more than 50 Valley performers, from the tech crew to orchestra, between the ages of seven and 19, as well as five professional adult actors from the Phoenix area.

The show is directed by VYT’s 24-year Producing Artistic Director, Bobb Cooper. Music direction is by Mark Fearey, choreography by Nathalie Velasquez, scenic design by Dori Brown, lighting design by Jeff A. Davis and sound design by Brian Honsberger.

Thirty-two young people, ages 11 to 19, from throughout the Valley will appear as cast members, eight will serve as technical crew and eleven will perform in the orchestra for every performance.

Auditions for the production took place in April with more than 100 girls and 30 boys who vied for roles, the release said.

More than 200 hours of rehearsals took place and the final dress rehearsal was Thursday, June 13, in which members performed before an audience of chronically and terminally ill HopeKids and their families, the release stated.

At least 20 performances of Freaky Friday will be presented throughout the show’s run, including four daytime performances designated for school field trips.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.vyt.com or by calling 602-252-8497.