Founders Cup slated for March 2019

The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, an LPGA tournament in Arizona, will be March 18-24, 2019, at Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa, 5350 E. Marriott Drive.

The tournament will feature a full field of LPGA players who will compete for a $1.5 million purse, according to a release.

The event, which is televised and broadcast in over 160 nations across the globe, will feature notable golfers including 2018 winner and Olympic gold medalist Inbee Park, top earnings player Cristie Kerr and Arizona State alumna Anna Nordqvist.

“We’re excited to kick off the West Coast part of our tour for the ninth consecutive year here in the Valley,” Scott Wood, tournament director, said in a prepared statement. “After recently announcing our partnership extension with, the players are looking forward to returning to Wildfire Golf Club.”

The event will begin with professional practice rounds from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. The official pro-am will follow from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.

The Bank of Hope Founders Cup was created to honor the 13 women who founded the LPGA in 1950. Last year, Ms. Park clinched her 19th LPGA win at the 2018 Bank of Hope Founders Cup.