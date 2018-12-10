Forecast calls for snow at Arizona Science Center

There will be snow at the Arizona Science Center Dec. 26-Jan. 1. (Submitted photo)

Arizona Science Center’s Snow Week will take place Dec. 26-Jan. 1 at 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix.

More than 100 tons of snow will blanket the Heritage and Science Park, allowing guests to make snow angels, build snowmen and sled at the longest-running snow day event in the Valley, according to a release.

The event is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. during its run.

“From ‘Star Wars’ to superheroes to fairy tales, the center will have themed days plus a Snow Week favorite tradition found nowhere else in the Valley – ‘Snowing Ping Pong Ball’ Explosions,” the release stated.

New Year’s Eve will be celebrated during the day with a return to Hogwarts for a Yule Ball.

Entry to Snow Week is included with general admission to the Science Center, $18 for adults, $13 for children and free for members.

Additional details for daily activities will be updated online. Visit azscience.org.

