Flinn Foundation awards Ballet Arizona $100K

Ballet Arizona has announced that it will receive an 18-month Next Steps Grant award in the amount of $100,000 from the Flinn Foundation Board of Directors.
The grant will allow Ballet Arizona to conduct an audience and market study to increase understanding in the preferences, expectations and needs of patrons of the ballet’s core creative products, according to a press release.
The Flinn Foundation began funding arts and culture in 1984 and is one of Arizona’s largest private funders of the sector, the press release noted. It helps organizations like Ballet Arizona, as well as many other arts and culture organizations, improve stability through integration of creative programming and long-term fiscal planning.
Since 2002 The Flinn Foundation has invested more than $450,000 in Ballet Arizona supporting audience development and financial health initiatives.
“We look forward to applying this support from the Flinn Foundation for this project that will engage artistic leadership and key board members in meaningful discussion of programming strategies that would work in tandem with marketing strategies to build audiences,” Samantha Turner, Ballet Arizona’s executive director said in a prepared statement.
The Foundation’s officer for this award will be William A. Read, Ph.D., senior vice president, research and special programs.
“We are pleased to support Ballet Arizona’s dialogue with its patrons and look forward to witnessing how this project influences the Ballet’s innovation,” Tammy McLeod, president and CEO of the Flinn Foundation said in a prepared statement. “An arts and culture sector responsive to the community it touches is crucial to improving the quality of life in Arizona.”