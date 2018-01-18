Fine art exhibit opens in Paradise Valley

The Phoenix Artists Guild will present a wide array of original fine artwork in the sanctuary at Ascension Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley beginning Friday, Jan. 19, through Feb. 4.
The Phoenix Artists Guild is a member of the Arizona Art Alliance, according to a press release, noting most of the guild members are juried members of the alliance.
The 68 guild members display their original fine art works in exhibits, galleries and other venues throughout the Valley of the Sun.
Among the artists exhibiting will be Jo Allebach, Cynthia Chambers, Jaxine Cummins and John Mansour.
Ascension Lutheran Church is at 7100 N. Mockingbird Lane in Paradise Valley.
For more information call 480-948-6050 or visit ascensionparadisevalley.org.