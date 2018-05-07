Eye Lounge exhibit focuses on human nature

One artist uses paper; the other constructs with clay, metal and glass.
Together, they have an exhibition that will open in July called Sympathetic Vibrations.
The works of Tess Mosko Scherer and David Lloyd Bradley will be displayed July 20-Aug. 12 at the Eye Lounge, 419 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix.
The two-person show “explores the complexities of our human nature as both an individual and a member of a global society,” according to a release.
“This show is an invitation to personal exploration through the expressions of these two esteemed artists. Both artists are keen observers of the human condition and their artwork reflects their observations in a way that is at once deeply personal and universal,” according to the release.
“I work with paper. My roots are in the book arts; however, in recent years the book has become more of a symbol than a structure. Symbolically, the book-like structure represents us as both, a collective and individual. Of the works in the show, each structure was created from one sheet of paper that is torn, soaked and peeled apart,” Ms. Mosko Scherer stated.
After spending two one-month visits to the Balkans, Mr. Bradley stated “my life and my perceptions were changed. I can’t un-see or unlearn the horrors of war and the scars left behind on the people – the artists – that I met. What I was stunned to learn on a deeper level than I had experienced before is the power of forgiveness and acceptance.”
The Eye Lounge has limited hours: 6-9 p.m. Fridays, 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. Other hours by appointment, EyeLounge.com or 928-300-7185.
For additional information on the artists: MoskoScherer.com, DavidBradleyArt.com.