Exhibit shows Desert Life through photography, fiber art

Desert Life by artists Daniel Friedman and Lydia Miszuk will be on display 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, Sept. 27-Oct. 28, in the Olney Gallery at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 100 W. Roosevelt St., Phoenix.

In the exhibit, the artists explore the environment, according to a release.

Mr. Friedman’s still life images “reveal the unexpected beauty in the shapes, contours and textures of the objects he finds while hiking or doing yard work,” the release stated.

According to the artist, the object’s shape makes him want to see it against a plain background.

Mr. Friedman is a current member of the Five15 Arts collective. He has been a magazine photojournalist, writer and sculptor.

Ms. Miszuk is a papermaker/sculptor using natural fibers from the Sonoran Desert.

“The gathering and usage of materials that live through my art is a great personal satisfaction,” she stated.

Ms. Miszuk was a member of the MARS Artspace and has shown her work at Arizona State University and the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum.

A reception for the new exhibit is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5.

Free garage parking is available for guests.